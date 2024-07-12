GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Engineering work at Peelamedu Yard: changes in train services announced

Published - July 12, 2024 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced changes in train services on July 14, 15 and 17, in view of the ongoing engineering and track maintenance works at Peelamedu Railway Yard in Coimbatore.

The following train services will be diverted via Irugur – Podanur: Chennai Egmore – Mangalore Central Express on the three days, Patna – Ernakulam Express on July 14, Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express, on the three days, Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Express on July 14, New Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express on the three days, and KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Junction Intercity Express on the three days, a Southern Railway press release said.

The following train services will be diverted via Podanur – Irugur: Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express on the three days, and Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express on the three days, Erode – Coimbatore Train will be short-terminated at Irugur on the three days. Coimbatore – Shoranur Train will depart from Podanur Junction, the press release said.

