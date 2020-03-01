Engineering sourcing exhibition from March 4

Coimbatore

EEPC India (Engineering Export Promotion Council) will organise an International Engineering Sourcing Show here for three days from March 4.

The event is expected to attract nearly 400 overseas buyers and 15,000 domestic visitors

S. Chandrashekar, convener of the EEPC India, Coimbatore chapter, said the exhibition will have 425 stalls. “This is the first time the event is held in a tier-two city and we have more number of stalls compared to the previous eight editions,” he said.

Nearly 40 % of the stalls are by Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs). All kinds of engineering products will be on display and the focus is on exports, procurements by public sector undertakings, large industries, and business among the MSMEs.

Tamil Nadu Government is the host State and will support 125 MSMEs to take part. While 40 % of the participants are from Tamil Nadu, the rest are from different States. Technical seminars will be held as part of the programme.

Mr. Chandrashekar said the exhibition will bring continuous orders for the participants. The spot orders and enquiries that will be converted to business in a year are expected to be worth ₹350 crore to ₹400 crore.

On orders shifting to India because of the COVID-19 impact in China, he said that there will be opportunities but these will have certain risks too. All orders that will involve design and product approval will take time. If China recovers, the buyers may shift back to China. The Indian Government should come out with a system to ensure that Indian companies that capitalise on the opportunities are not affected, he said.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, and Minister for Rural Industries P. Benjamin will inaugurate the Sourcing Show at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex.