Engineering graduates robbed of cash, mobile phones in Coimbatore

December 02, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A four-member gang robbed two engineering graduates of two mobile phones and ₹ 3,000 on Bharathiyar Road in Coimbatore on Friday morning.

According to the police, the robbers also assaulted the students with a weapon. The injured were identified as C. Boopathi (22) and V. Veerapandi (24) from Panruti in Cuddalore district.

The police said that the students had come to Gandhipuram around 1 a.m. on Friday. The gang approached the two when they were walking to their friend’s room in Avarampalayam. The strangers who came on motorcycles assaulted the two with a weapon and robbed them of cash and mobile phones. Other motorists who found the students injured informed the police. The students were admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Kattoor police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused.

