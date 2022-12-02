  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Portugal vs. South Korea: Horta goal keeps Portugal ahead after in-Su Kim goal ruled offside

Engineering graduates robbed of cash, mobile phones in Coimbatore

December 02, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A four-member gang robbed two engineering graduates of two mobile phones and ₹ 3,000 on Bharathiyar Road in Coimbatore on Friday morning.

According to the police, the robbers also assaulted the students with a weapon. The injured were identified as C. Boopathi (22) and V. Veerapandi (24) from Panruti in Cuddalore district.

The police said that the students had come to Gandhipuram around 1 a.m. on Friday. The gang approached the two when they were walking to their friend’s room in Avarampalayam. The strangers who came on motorcycles assaulted the two with a weapon and robbed them of cash and mobile phones. Other motorists who found the students injured informed the police. The students were admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Kattoor police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused.

Related Topics

crime / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.