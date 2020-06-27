Engineering graduate develops device for swab sample collection

Coimbatore

27 June 2020 23:06 IST

An engineering graduate on Saturday demonstrated a device that he developed to collect swab samples from patients for COVID-19 tests to ensure minimal contact.

V. Karthi, a resident of Vedapatti, demonstrated the device during a press meet. It has an attached smartphone and can be controlled by another smartphone from a safe distance to collect the throat and nasal swabs, he said.

The device is a prototype and was developed at a cost of ₹2,000, said 30-year-old Mr. Karthi, who is an Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate.

“This can be improved using artificial intelligence and further research and development, which requires the government’s support,” he said.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase across the State, the device will assist the Health Department personnel to safely conduct more tests as there is no contact between the medical personnel and the patients.

The device automatically sanitises itself after collecting samples from a patient, Mr. Karthi said.

In April, he had developed a small remote-controlled vehicle to deliver food, medicines and other items to those quarantined and those who tested positive.

However, the district administration said that they will be unable to utilise the vehicle, Mr. Karthi recalled.