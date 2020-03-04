Engineering exports expected to be slightly lower than last year

Engineering exports from the country this year is expected to be slightly lower than last financial year, Ravi Sehgal, Chairman of EEPC India, said here on Wednesday.

Mr. Sehgal told presspersons after the inaugural of International Engineering Sourcing Show that the exports would be about 80 billion $. The last quarter of a financial year would see exports going up usually. By December 2019, the industry had a feeling that the markets had expanded and demand was increasing. However, with COVID-19 affecting several countries, there had been a slowdown in orders. This had an impact for nearly a month. India would start getting more orders from April, he said.

Buyers, especially those in the US and EU, wanted to shift their sourcing, at least partially, from China and hence their reliance on India would go up. Some of the engineering verticals where the Indian companies had an advantage were engines, pumps, valves, and engines. “We are telling people to build capacities,” he said.

Regarding the sourcing expo, Mr. Sehgal said over 400 participants had showcased their products and representatives of 45 countries were visiting the event. The EEPC India had earlier estimated that about 530 overseas visitors would take part. About 20 to 30 had cancelled for various reasons. Nearly 50 people from China who had planned to visit had not. The three-day event would have seminars and B to B meetings. There were delegations from SAARC, CIS, and west Asian countries. Malaysia was the partner country and had a separate pavilion.

There were several opportunities to improve trade between India and Malaysia, said Azhar Taib, Deputy CEO of MARii. As part of the programme, MARii signed agreements with three institutions here.

The three-day event is on at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex.