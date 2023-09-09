Engineering colleges in Coimbatore region all set to begin 2023-24 academic session with induction programme 

September 09, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

COIMBATORE Affiliated colleges of Anna University in Coimbtore region are all set to start off the 2023-24 academic session from September 11 for first-year students with an induction programme.

The colleges have received instruction from the university to plan the induction programme with sessions on yoga, personality development, universal human values, motivational talk, programme on communication skills, and sports activities.

The communication issued by the Centre for Academic COurses, Anna University, Chennai, to the non-autonomous affiliated colleges for the first semester (Sept. 2023 to Jan 2024) states that the classes will commence from September 15.

The last working day for the first semester will be January 4, 2024. The practical exam will commence on Jan 5, and the end semester exams are to commence on January 22.

The university has informed that the theory and practical exams schedules will be announced in due course.

The varsity has advocated compensation for loss of classes due to various co-curriclar activities of the department / college by conducting classes on Saturdays. It has suggested working days on all seven Saturdays in the first semester: Sept 30, Oct 14 and 28, Nov 4 and 25, and December 9 and 23.

For M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch (FT), M.BA. (full-time and part-time) and MBA five-year integrated programmes, the classes are to begin on Sept. 11. Last working day will be December 30. The practical exams commence on Jan 5 2024, and end semester exams on January 22.

Affiliated autonomous colleges have already started engaging the first-year students with the induction programme.

The induction programme spread over 15 days includes 15 hours devoted for soft skills training. The students are also to be provided with GATE training, and career guidance.

At Kumaraguru College of Technology, the 40th batch of students were inducted through a week-long programme titled ‘KCT Swagatham 2023’.

Parents were also invited to apprise them about the learning process of their wards. M. Balasubramaniam, correspondent, Kumaraguru Institutions, said. Alongside scoring marks and finding placements, the students were also oriented on impacting the growth of the country with their ideas, Shankar Vanavarayar, Joint Correspondent, said.

Third semester

Anna University has also announced that the classes for the third semester will commence on September 20. The second semester culminated for the students on September 8.

Due to the start of the 2020-21 academic session during December due to the COVID lockdown, the university has been making the most of the holidays and Saturdays for advancing the academic year gradually in the subsequent years.

