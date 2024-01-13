Engineering colleges in Coimbatore fulfil tuition fee claim procedure for first-generation graduates

January 13, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Engineering colleges in Coimbatore district are understood to have fulfilled the procedures to claim the tuition fee exemption scholarship for first-generation graduates, who were admitted in the 2023-24 academic session.

The particulars furnished with the Department of Technical Education will be processed in the next couple of months, it is learnt.

Only those students in this category whose siblings have not benefitted from the scholarship were eligible to apply for the exemption. The variation in the tuition fees specified for constituent and private colleges notwithstanding, the component will be fully reimbursed, say sources.

A sum of ₹356.11 crores was given to 1,45,695 students towards first generation graduate tuition fee concession for the year 2022-23, as per the statistics of the Higher Education Department.

As for students who enter colleges under the 7.5% reservation set apart on preferential basis for those who had studied in State government schools, there is a total fee waiver, inclusive of the expenditure incurred for hostel stay.

There has been a gradual rise in the number of first-generation graduates seeking entry into engineering courses over the years, M. Saravanakumar, associate professor and Dean in-charge, regional campus of Anna University, said.

The government scholarships benefit girl students who studied in government schools from Class VI, since they are also eligible for the ₹1,000 per month scholarship provided under the Pudumai Penn scheme, Prof. Saravanan said.

Normally, reimbursement of the tuition fee component to the colleges takes time for the first year, since the admission process gets completed only by September-October. The amount is disbursed early on in the subsequent academic years until their completion of the UG programme, university sources added.