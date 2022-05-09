Engagements

Coimbatore

COIMBATORE:

PSG Polytechnic College: Polytech Day 2022, F Block Assembly Hall, 3 p.m.

Nehru Arts and Science College: Zealot - Inter Collegiate meet, 9.30 a.m.

Karpagam College of Engineering: Workshop on “Towards Sustainable Future: Design of Renewable Energy Systems”, 9.30 a.m.

Hindusthan College of Arts and Science: “Unifest’ 2022”, 9.45 a.m.

Adithya School of Business Management and ASBM LeadTalks: Workshop on “Power to the People-Putting HR at the Heart of Business”, 9.30 a.m.

Seyal: Programme for Children- “Pesalam Vanga”, Velandipalayam, 5.30 a.m.

Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women: “Thanksgiving Day Celebration and Handing Over Ceremony”, Thiruchitrambalam Auditorium, 10 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science for Women: Workshop on “Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and IP Management for start-up”, 10 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science for Women: “The Chronicle and an Intellisense Way of Web Development”, 12 p.m.

Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science for Women: Conference on “Innovation in Business and Management”, 9.30 a.m.

Adithya College of Arts and Science: Lecture on “Stress, Resilience and Coping Strategies”, 2.30 p.m.

Jansons Institute of Technology: “Seevaga Chinthamani-Literary Review”, 4.30 p.m.

Nehru Arts and Science College: Conference on “Interdisciplinary Research Innovation in Science and Technology”, 10 a.m.


