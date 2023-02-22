HamberMenu
Engagements: Coimbatore

February 22, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

GENERAL

National Statistical Office: Seminar on activities of NSO & MOSPI, TNAU, 10 a.m.

KMCH College of Nursing: Workshop on ‘Safe delivery competencies’, 10 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology: Programme on NDLI, 3 p.m.

Adithya College of Arts and Science: Industrial training, 3.30 p.m

K.P.R. College of Arts Science and Research: Seminar on ‘Intellectual Property Rights’, 10 a.m.

Dr.N.G.P. Institute of Technology: Lecture on ‘Campus to corporate’, 10 a.m.

Jansons Institute of Technology: ‘PCB Design and BIM’, 10.30 a.m.

POLLACHI

Nallamuthu Gounder Mahalingam College: Talk on ‘Internship for entrepreneurial skill development’, 10.30 a.m.; Quizz programme, 3.30 p.m.

