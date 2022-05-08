Engagements. Coimbatore

May 08, 2022 18:29 IST

Arsha Avinash Foundation: Talk on Bhagavad Gita by N. Avinashilingam, 104, third street, Tatabad, 5 p.m.

The Startups Academy: Presentation of Startup Dhruv Awards, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, participates, The Residency Towers, 11 a.m.

All Textile Associations: Felicitation function for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, The Residency Towers, 2 p.m.

KPR College of Arts Science and Research, Women Empowerment Cell: International Mother’s Day celebration, 11 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science for Women: Virtual conference by Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, 9 a.m.; Workshop on “Data Structures using C”, 12 noon

Suguna College of Arts and Science: Seminar on “Overview of New Education Policy, 2.30 p.m.

Coimbatore Management Association: Monday Musings, Virtual meeting, 6.30 p.m.

Udhagamandalam

Sree Narayana Guru College: Tribal camp, Kolikarai, Kothagiri, 10 a.m.