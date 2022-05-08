Engagements. Coimbatore
Religion
Arsha Avinash Foundation: Talk on Bhagavad Gita by N. Avinashilingam, 104, third street, Tatabad, 5 p.m.
General
The Startups Academy: Presentation of Startup Dhruv Awards, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, participates, The Residency Towers, 11 a.m.
All Textile Associations: Felicitation function for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, The Residency Towers, 2 p.m.
KPR College of Arts Science and Research, Women Empowerment Cell: International Mother’s Day celebration, 11 a.m.
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science for Women: Virtual conference by Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, 9 a.m.; Workshop on “Data Structures using C”, 12 noon
Suguna College of Arts and Science: Seminar on “Overview of New Education Policy, 2.30 p.m.
Coimbatore Management Association: Monday Musings, Virtual meeting, 6.30 p.m.
Udhagamandalam
Sree Narayana Guru College: Tribal camp, Kolikarai, Kothagiri, 10 a.m.
