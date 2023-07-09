Engage Karnataka counterpart in talks on Mekadatu issue, Anbumani tells CM

July 09, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must engage his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah in talks and prevail upon the latter to stop talking about Mekadatu project, Anbumani Ramadoss, president of Pattali Makkal Katchi, said here on Sunday.

The Karnataka CM’s posturing about the project notwithstanding the rulings of the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Tribunal that no construction activity will be allowed in the river course could cause unrest endangering lives of Tamils in the neighbouing State, Mr. Anbumani said.

When compared to all other neighbouring States, Tamil Nadu was lagging behind in water management. When it comes to irrigational projects, the government ought to implement them rising above political considerations, the PMK leader emphasised.

The PMK has for long been demanding that check dams must be constructed at 10 km gaps across the river courses. The PMK had sought 10 such check dams across the 110 km course Kollidam river from Tiruchi to Mayiladuthurai district, but the DMK government had, instead, only opened as many sand quarries.

The soaring cost of tomato, he said, was indicative of the failure of Dravidian model. Had the DMK government established cold storage facilities adequately, things would not have come to such a pass, he said.

To a query on the political entry of cine star Vijay, the PMK leader said none feared that factor, and that the public admiration of the actor was confined to the silver screen.