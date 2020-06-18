Enforcement of precautionary measures to be intensified

Coimbatore

18 June 2020 22:36 IST

Workers are back at workshops, textile mills, and engineering industries in Coimbatore district, some of them from other districts and States too. Though industrial associations have asked their members to take precautionary measures, there are reports of workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, at least in one unit so far.

Following this, District Collector K. Rajamani chaired a meeting on Thursday with representatives of industrial associations and hotels and warned of action against industries that fail to take the precautions. He urged them to not only check temperature and ensure workers maintain physical distance, but also suggested use of oximeters.

Officials would visit industries and hotels from Friday and action would be taken against establishments that did not follow the precautionary measures, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Collector told us not to engage any more new workers or those returning from other districts and not to permit visitors into the campus. People who arrive from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts should be quarantined for seven days even if they test negative,” said Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president R. Ramamurthy, who participated in the meeting.

If any person comes from the four districts that are under complete lockdown, the industries should inform the Deputy Director of Health, Coimbatore, or the toll free number (1077/108).

The associations are sending out messages to their members asking them to comply with the standard operating procedures strictly. “Textile mills are working with just half the strength and even in that there are absentees. They are aware that if there are positive cases among the workers, the unit operations will be affected. So most of the mills are careful,” said Southern India Spinners Association president N. Murugesan. “We have given code of conduct. Every mill has labour or welfare officers. The units should take responsibility and cooperate with the government. The workers should also be cautious,” said T. Rajkumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry.

A release from the Collector said, 17,938 people were home quarantined so far and in June alone 41 people tested positive. Those under home quarantine should not come out of their house. If they do so, action would be taken. Those coming into the district from other States and districts should call up the toll free number and inform the officials.

Enforcement of precautionary measures would be tightened, the Collector said.