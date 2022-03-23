‘Enforce Environment Ministry’s notification on operation of brick kilns’

Activists, who have been challenging illegal operation of brick kilns in Coimbatore district, wanted various departments, including Geology and Mining, Revenue and Pollution Control Board, to enforce the recent notification issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) with regard to the operation of brick kilns.

The notification dated February 22, 2022 says brick kilns should maintain a minimum distance of 0.8 km from habitation and orchards. A minimum distance of one km should be maintained from an existing brick kiln when new ones are built to avoid clustering of kilns in an area.

New brick kilns will be allowed with zig-zag technology or vertical shaft or use of piped natural gas as fuel for brick making. Existing brick kilns which are not following these technologies should get them converted within a period of one year if they are located within 10 km radius of non-attainment cities as defined by the Central Pollution Control Board and within two years for other areas. Petcoke, tyres, plastic, hazardous waste are not allowed to be used as fuel, it says.

K. Mohanraj, an activist, urged the authorities to enforce the new notification though some of the conditions in the new notification were watered down from the previous ones. He also wanted directions made by the Madras High Court in a writ filed by an Erode native in 2009 to be followed while granting permission for new brick kilns.

S. Ganesh, an activist of Thadagam, said an action committee of residents of Govanur village, where a mushrooming of brick kilns have been reported over the past several months, has decided to send letters to authorities to enforce the new notification.

Thadagam valley has the biggest cluster of brick kilns in Coimbatore district. A total of 177 brick kilns located No 24 Veerapandi, Chinna Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, Somaiyampalayam and Pannimadai panchayats in the valley were closed down following directions from the Madras High Court.