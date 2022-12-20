  1. EPaper
Energy conservation awareness rally taken out 

December 20, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday flagging off the rally by Tangedco to mark the energy conservation in Coimbatore.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday flagging off the rally by Tangedco to mark the energy conservation in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) took out an awareness rally here on Monday as part of Energy Conservation Week programmes.

A release from Tangedco, Coimbatore Metro, said, 150 people, including officials and employees of the Corporation, took out the rally, which was flagged off by Collector G.S. Sameeran, from Anna Statue to the Collectorate. The participants held placards and shouted slogans related to energy efficiency and conservation. They also distributed pamphlets to the public and awareness messages were played on speakers. The Tangedco held awareness programmes from December 14 to 20 here.

