GEM Hospital, Coimbatore, has opened an endometriosis centre on its premises. A press release from the hospital said that approximately 10% - 15% women in the 15-49 age group were affected by endometriosis. The clinic will offer multi-disciplinary approach to diagnosis and treatment, combining the expertise of gynaecologists, surgical gastroenterologists, urologist, anaesthetists, pain specialists, nutritionists and psychological support.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.