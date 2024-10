GEM Hospital, Coimbatore, has opened an endometriosis centre on its premises. A press release from the hospital said that approximately 10% - 15% women in the 15-49 age group were affected by endometriosis. The clinic will offer multi-disciplinary approach to diagnosis and treatment, combining the expertise of gynaecologists, surgical gastroenterologists, urologist, anaesthetists, pain specialists, nutritionists and psychological support.