End-semester exam in April-May: BU

End-semester examination for the students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered in the affiliated colleges will be held in April-May, said a press release from the Bharathiar University.

Candidates who had registered for arrears examination in March-April 2020 and had benefited from the Higher Education Department Government Order 125 of August 26, 2020 could also write examinations. They need not pay the examination fee, as they would have paid it along with the application submitted last year. The University would send the nominal rolls of such candidates to the institutions concerned. As the exams would be conducted online, candidates should register names at the university website, www.b-u.ac.in.