‘End deadlock over producting pricing of MSMEs’

Special Correspondent
August 18, 2022 20:23 IST

A tri-partite meeting was held on Thursday between Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) and Hosur Industries Association (HIA) along with the district administration here to resolve the impasse over the product pricing of MSMEs.

The Micro, Small and Medium enterprises represented by HOSTIA had revised product pricing at the start of the fiscal demanding that the large companies follow the revised pricing schedule to make business competitive for the MSMEs.  HOSTIA had contended that the pricing of products manufactured by MSMEs for the final products by tier 1 and tier 2 companies are not competitive anymore, given the inflation and the other costs.  According to HOSTIA, the pricing followed by the large companies for MSME products have remained unchanged for the last 15 years , while the MSMEs production costs have gone up steadily.

Hosur Industries Association made up of large tier 1 and tier 2 companies mainly represented by TVS, Ashok Leyland, Titan Industries among others had submitted that the revised pricing will be deliberated on.

Moderating the tri-partite meeting, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy urged the tier 1 and tier 2 companies to arrive at an agreement quickly and end the impasse.

