End adulteration, say sago manufacturers

Sago manufacturers staged a road roko in front of Sagoserve here on Friday demanding steps to prevent adulteration in sago.
Members of Tamil Nadu Javarasi and Starch Urpathiyalar Sangam protested in front of the Sagoserve and demanded that action must be taken against sago mills indulging in adulteration.
President of the organisation Duraisamy said that about 10 sago units in the district were indulging in adulteration and no action had been taken against them. He alleged that these units were selling sago at lower prices in other parts of the country, affecting the income of tapioca farmers and sago units here.
The protesters demanded stern action against units indulging in adulteration.
Later, police persuaded the protesters to disperse.
