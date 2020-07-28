Coimbatore

Encroachments removed

Coimbatore Corporation officials from the Central Zone on Tuesday removed encroachments on Karuppa Gounder Street and Pavizham Street. Sources said the civic body removed temporary structures and fruit crates that traders had placed on road from around 50 shops.

It also ordered for parking to be alternated on either side of the road every month to ensure that the roads were motor traffic friendly. The Corporation also carried out disinfection drive.

