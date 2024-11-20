ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachments removed on Tiruchi Road, Kamarajar Road in Coimbatore

Published - November 20, 2024 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Highways Department officials along with the Coimbatore Corporation and the police carried out an eviction drive on Tiruchi Road from Ondipudur bridge to Alvernia convent and on Kamarajar Road from Singanallur bus stand to Manis theatre complex.

Encroachments in the form of name boards, boxes and curtain boxes in front of 250 shops were removed by three earthmovers and 15 employees. These encroachments narrowed down the road space and pushed the pedestrians onto the roads. Officials said that tenders were likely to be floated for the Singanallur flyover work from Uzhavar Sandhai to Shanti Social Service and the work might begin any time in the next year and hence the eviction drive.

