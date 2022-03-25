Encroachments removed in Perundurai

Based on a Madras High Court order, six concrete houses constructed on government land in Perundurai village were demolished on Thursday.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that steps were being taken by various departments to identify encroachments on government land in the district. Recently, six concrete houses constructed on resurvey number 86 were demolished by the Highways Department using an earthmover. The release said that the drive will continue across the district.