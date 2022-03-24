Encroachments on banks of River Noyyal in Tiruppur removed

Encroachments on the banks of River Noyyal being removed at Kasipalayam in Tiruppur on Thursday.

The Public Works Department and the Revenue Department on Thursday removed 37 houses that were encroaching on the banks of River Noyyal at Kasipalayam within Tiruppur Corporation limits.

According to the Revenue Department officials, the PWD served a notice to the residents in 2017 as they were allegedly encroaching upon water course poramboke land near the river in Nallur revenue village. Following several representations from the residents to the district administration, they were provided with house site pattas in Sennimalaipalayam within Nallur village and granted extensions to vacate the premises.

On Thursday morning, the Revenue and PWD officials along with Corporation officials commenced the removal of the 37 encroaching structures. A total of 21 families residing in the area have been issued pattas and no untoward incidents occurred during the encroachment removal process, according to the officials.

Following a recent Madras High Court order, the district administration has intensified removal of encroachments near water bodies and similar encroachments have been identified at Mangalam and Palavanjipalayam in Tiruppur district for removal, the officials added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai on Thursday visited Pallapalayam, near Udumalpet, where hundreds of residents were protesting against removal of encroachments on water course poramboke land. Police sources said that he informed the protesters that the district administration had deferred the encroachment removal works by 10 days and held talks with them, after which the residents dispersed.