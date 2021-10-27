Encroachments in bus stands removed

Vendors who had encroached upon public space at the Gandhipuram mofussil bus stand moving out following orders from the Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday.

Coimbatore

27 October 2021 00:13 IST

Coimbatore Corporation officials on Tuesday removed encroachments at over 60 points within the Gandhipuram town and mofussil bus stands.

A team led by Assistant Town Planning Officer A. Babu and comprising conservancy workers removed projections of various shops in both the bus stands that the shop occupants had erected illegally by encroaching upon platforms.

The Corporation also asked push cart owners and other vendors, who had illegally occupied public places, to move out, said the Corporation sources.

Following instructions from Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, the team went there to remove the encroachments. Personnel from the Coimbatore City Police had accompanied the Corporation team.

The projections in front of shops included those erected by tea stall owners, fruit vendors and others who had used the space to prepare tea, prepare parotta batter or showcase their wares.

The encroachment within the town bus stand was also similar, the sources said and added that the team also removed encroachments on the stretch of Dr. Nanjappa Road between the mofussil bus stand and Cross Cut Road junction. Now, that stretch of footpath was wide open for pedestrians, the Corporation officials said and added that more such eviction drive would continue.