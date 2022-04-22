Encroachments demolished in Erode

Corporation officials on Friday removed encroachments on S.K.C. Road at Surampatti here.

As many as 30 shops had encroached on the road space in the area for many years.

Officials recently issued notices asking them to remove the encroachments or face action. A few shopkeepers removed the encroachments by themselves. But, most of the shopkeepers failed to act. Hence, officials pressed an earthmover into service and the concrete slabs placed on the road and other encroachments were removed.

Officials said that despite many warnings, encroachments were not removed by the shopkeepers forcing them to act. They said that the width of the road has shrunk due to encroachments and motorists and pedestrians face difficulty in using the stretch. They said that they are in the process of identifying other encroachments in the wards and eviction drives would be carried out regularly..