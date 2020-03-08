Encroachments by tea estate removed

UDHAGAMANDALAM

08 March 2020 00:16 IST

Revenue officials in Coonoor took action against the owners of a private tea estate, who allegedly encroached on a wetland in Bearhatty near Coonoor, and also illegally diverted water for use in their estate.

According to officials from the Revenue Department, the owners of the estate had apparently denied access to officials to the area for many years. They had purchased small plots of land surrounding the wetland over the course of many years, and had fenced off the entire area, before encroaching on the wetland by planting tea plants there.

An inspection by the Coonoor Sub-Collector, Ranjith Singh, a few months ago, had unearthed the illegal encroachment. He then gave the owners time to remove the tea plants on their own. However, as they had failed to remove the plants within the specified time, revenue officials entered the area and removed the tea plants from the wetland. Officials said that the area encroached upon by the tea estate measured approximately around 80 cents, and was an important water source, which helped replenish groundwater levels.

When contacted, Mr. Singh told The Hindu that the cost of removing the plants and returning the wetland to its original state will be charged from the estate, while the estate will also have to pay a fine to the department for illegally diverting water from a stream in the area at three separate locations.