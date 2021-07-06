Encroachment removed

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Tuesday demolished a restaurant building that was allegedly encroaching on the land that belongs to Bala Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Sukrawarpet.

Sources said the demolition and eviction process began at around 11 a.m.

Spread over 909 sq. ft., the encroachment was present for around 15 years. The encroachers were warned earlier this year to hand over the property to the temple by March 31. As the encroachers did not hand over the said property, HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone R. Senthilvelavan ordered the demolition of the encroachment in the presence of officials from Revenue Department and Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday, the sources said.