Coimbatore

Encroachment removed in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday removed encroachment on Pavala Street, off Karuppa Gounder Street. Sources said a team led by Assistant Town Planning Officer, Central Zone, A. Babu removed the temporary structure erected on an 1.5-cent reserved site on Pavala Street to take possession of the land.

The sources said the encroacher should have enjoyed possession of the Corporation land for at least a decade. This was stopped and the land was taken possession of the Corporation that had planned to use it for the nearby school. In another drive, the Corporation also removed a few unauthorised hoardings on Dr. Krishnasamy Road.


