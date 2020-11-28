Encroachment on Selvachinthamani Tank removed

The Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday removed encroachment on Selvachinthamani tank bund.
The Corporation sources said the civic body removed Veera Muniappan temple and a structure that housed an idol, which the local residents claimed was Madurai Veeran. It was not a smooth demolition drive as the residents had opposed the eviction drive.
Corporation Town Planning Officer for eviction S. Ravichandran along with police personnel talked to the residents and as the latter continued their opposition, brought down the structures after safely removing the idols.
The Corporation had more than a month ago demolished three temples, which again were built on the tank bund.
The sources said the opposing residents had sought alternative land to construct temples to house the idols but the officials did not yield to their demand. The officials had told the residents that the idols would be in the civic body’s possession and that they could collect those any time.
