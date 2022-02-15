Encroachment of water bodies raises concern in Surampatti zone

ZONE WATCH: SURAMPATTI

ERODE Surampatti, a densely populated area in the city, merged with the Erode Corporation during its expansion in 2011.

Major areas in Zone III are Surampatti, Surampatti Valasu, Teachers’ Colony, Palayapalayam, NGGO Colony, Jaganathapuram, Thindal, Villarasampatti, Veerapampalayam, Collectorate area, Periyar Nagar, Rangampalayam and Muthampalayam.

Wards covered in the zone are 10,19, 30 to 34, 44 to 51. One-third of the population in the zone are daily wagers while a significant number of people are entrepreneurs. Perumpallam Odai, which was once an irrigation canal, runs from Kadirampatti in Thindal and passes through many wards. But due to encroachments and mixing of sewage, the canal lost its glory as beautification work is in progress under the Smart City Mission. Based on the court’s direction, over 750 houses encroaching the water body were demolished, while more than 1,000 houses were earmarked for demolition.

During monsoon, flooding is common in areas located along the canal as most of the houses are in low-lying areas. Surampatti and Surampatti Valasu are thickly populated where proper tar-topped roads and drainage facilities are a concern of the residents. “We have been residing in the area for over 20 years without a proper drainage facility”, said Karpagam of Kannagi Street. Due to delay in re-laying roads after digging works, residents and traders had staged many protests forcing the corporation to carry out repair works.

Rangampalayam and Muthampalayam areas have seen faster growth in a shorter period of time as residential areas and establishments have come up in large numbers. “But basic amenities are still lacking in all these wards”, said Karthikeyan of Rangampalayam. Smart Roads were established at a huge cost in Periyar Nagar consuming road space on both the sides leading to vehicles parked on the roads. “Smart roads caused only frequent traffic congestion in the area”, said a trader. A total of 1,072 houses constructed for slum dwellers in 2019 are yet to be allotted to the beneficiaries as they continue to live in pathetic condition.

Major roads in the zone, Gandhiji Road and E.V.N. Road, continue to be congested due to encroachments and unauthorised parking of vehicles on the road. Also, movement of heavy vehicles during peak hours from railway station to weighing bridges on E.V.N. Roads is a cause of concern for motorists. Though residents are ensured of drinking water supply, development of basic amenities in the newly added areas continues to be a concern for residents.

A total of 75 candidates are in fray in 14 wards while DMK candidate for Ward 51 was elected unopposed.