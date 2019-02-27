Encouraging response to ‘Police E-Eye’ app

The response from members of the public to the Police E-Eye mobile application has been encouraging, Sumit Sharan, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner, said here on Tuesday.

“Nearly 10,500 persons have downloaded the application on their mobile phones and many among those have used it to record and send various traffic violations to the city police. This has led to the police issuing challan to 2,100 persons and collecting around ₹10 lakh in fine.”

The police launched the mobile application on January 7 this year to enable public participation in reducing traffic offences.

Parking

Mr. Sharan said that majority of the offences was parking in ‘no-parking zones’ and ‘driving in the wrong direction on ‘one-way’ roads/streets.

There were also a few complaints regarding speeding and dangerous protrusions from vehicles.

When confronted with the evidence for violation obtained by way of pictures sent through the application, the offenders paid up instantly.

In very few cases, they paid penalties after the police sent it to the court.

Mr. Sharan appealed to students to use the application to record offences while waiting at bus stops or walking on streets.