Encouraging people to set up gardens in their backyard

21 May 2020 18:33 IST

The Keystone Foundation in Kotagiri along with the Nilgiri Natural History Society is sharing information via social media to spread awareness among people to cultivate gardens in their own backyard which will benefit pollinators like bees. The initiative “Gardening for biodiversity” is being undertaken as part of World Bee Day on May 20.

“Bees and other pollinators, such as butterflies, bats and hummingbirds, are increasingly under threat from human activities. Pollination is, however, a fundamental process for the survival of our ecosystems. Nearly 90% of the world’s wild flowering plant species depend, entirely, or at least in part, on animal pollination, along with more than 75% of the world’s food crops and 35% of global agricultural land. Not only do pollinators contribute directly to food security, but they are key to conserving biodiversity,” stated Keystone Foundation in a press release.

This year, Keystone Foundation and the Nilgiri Natural History Society will share information via their social media presence on how people can “use this lockdown period in creating their garden suited to pollinators by planting specific types of flora that will attract them to your gardens,” they said.

Advertising

Advertising