‘Encourage production of organic fertilizers’

April 28, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The District Collector should recommend to the State government to encourage and increase production of organic fertilizers, said V.K.S.K. Senthilkumar, member of Coimbatore district Agricultural Production Committee.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector, he said that the Central government had banned several chemical pesticides as it wanted to reduce the budget allocation for chemical ferilizer subsidy and reduce the number of fertilizer mixing units. If organic fertilizers and pesticides were made in the country and stored at all co-operative societies, it would bring down the subsidy costs.

He said that the farmers laid pipes for bulk supply of water to the farmlands after obtaining permission from the departments concerned. The government should give them subsidies for the material and labour costs.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Committee should be reconstituted and should have farmers representatives, Mr. Senthilkumar added. He also said the population of wild boars had increased and they were damaging crops. The Forest Department should issue shooting orders to kill wild boars.

