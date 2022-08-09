Coimbatore

Enable people to apply for Priority House Hold family cards online: CCC

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE August 09, 2022 19:11 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 19:11 IST

Though the government has eased the procedure to apply for family cards online, people who are entitled to get Priority House Hold (PHH) cards are put to lots of difficulties owing to the absence of a provision in the online facility.

People from the economically weaker section can apply for the PHH card with which they can get all the commodities. However, many do not know that such a card exists, according to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC).

When people applied for family card, they could only opt among no commodity card, rice card and sugar card, as there was no provision in the website to apply for PHH card, he said.

It was a challenging task for those who wanted to convert their card to PHH card. Once applied, it would be verified by the field officials after which the Civil Supply Officers would recommend to the District Supply Officer office for conversion to PHH card. Some of the eligible applications were pending for more than 7 months, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

He said that at the time of implementing Food Safety Act, many ineligible cards were classified as PHH. Those cards should be identified and converted to NPHH.

The CCC suggested that a provision should be made available in the website to apply for PHH cards and it should be issued on field verification and approved by the District Supply Officer. The power to convert the existing cards to PHH cards should be vested with the District Supply Officer and the cardholders should provide a self declaration to convert the card. If anyone gave false and incorrect information, their cards should be cancelled and they should be punished, Mr. Kathirmathiyon added.

