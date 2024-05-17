ADVERTISEMENT

Emulate Rahul Gandhi, work hard, TNCC chief tells party functionaries

Published - May 17, 2024 10:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Friday said functionaries holding key positions should emulate party leader Rahul Gandhi in undertaking hard work with a sense of responsibility.

Democracy in India could be protected only if the Congress party is strengthened. The party with the lineage of ‘do or die’ approach of Mahatma Gandhi will grow strong to protect the Nation, Mr. Selvaperunthagai told mediapersons in Tiruppur after a meeting with functionaries of District Congress Committee and party cadre.

Only the Congress can talk about achievements, having secured Independence from the British rule and seeing through the Nation’s progress on various fronts. The last 10 years of BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed decline across sectors, he said.

Wondering why the Prime Minister was reluctant to predict BJP’s victory in more than 400 constituencies, after the third phase of election, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said people decided to make Mr. Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister. Only Mr. Rahul Gandhi had the guts to take on the BJP Government in Parliament for crony capitalism, he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai criticised the Election Commission for not reigning in Home Minister Amit Shah for his purported statement on ban of cow slaughter.

The TNCC president said the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi will be observed in Tamil Nadu on May 21 with a memorial meeting at Sriperumbudur and ‘peace yatra’ in all districts. Welfare assistance would be provided to the needy on that day.

Addressing the party functionaries in Coimbatore on Friday evening, he said the Congress party should be strengthened to become the largest party in Tamil Nadu. He said Mr. Modi would not be able to form government at the Centre for the third term.

