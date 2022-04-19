Emu scam: man who failed to undergo one-day jail sentence arrested in Erode

An emu farm owner, who went into hiding without undergoing one-day jail sentence, was arrested in Chennimalai here.

In 2012, six persons started Om Sakthi Emu Farms at Perundurai and offered attractive returns by rearing emu chicks under two schemes. Believing them, 62 persons invested over ₹ 1.24 crore. But they did not receive the bonus or the money.

The affected investors lodged complaints with the Economic Offence Wing, Erode district, and a case was registered against the owners, Ramasamy (51), his wife Samiyathal (46), Thangavel (45), his wife Devika (39), Palanisamy (50) and Chandran (54). Charge-sheet was filed in 2014 at the special court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act in Coimbatore.

Later, settlements were made to the investors. However, the court found them guilty of cheating investors and sentenced them to undergo one-day imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹ 1.5 lakh on each. Since they failed to undergo imprisonment or pay the fine, the court on April 5 issued a non-bailable warrant against the six.

The police were on the lookout for the six persons who went into hiding. On Monday, based on a tipoff, the police arrested Palanisamy and produced him in the court and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison. Search is on for five others.