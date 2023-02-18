Emu scam: Court sentences accused to 10 years RI

February 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

COIMBATORE: The Special TNPID (Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors) Court in Coimbatore on Saturday sentenced the accused in the case against Queen Emu Farms (P), Ltd, to 10 years rigorous imprisonment, after more than a decade in two separate cases being registered under IPC Sections 120(b), 406 and 420, and 5 of TIPID Act 1997 with the Economic Offences Wing in Erode and Coimbatore based on complaints by aggrieved investors.

Fines amounting to ₹ 34.38 crore in the two cases (₹ 5,68,48,000 involving 306 depositors in Coimbatore EOW case, and ₹ 28,72,32,000 involving 829 depositors in Erode EOW case), to be utilised for distribution to victims, were imposed by the court.

In the Coimbatore EOW case, the complainant was V.N. Ramalingam and the accused constituted Queen Emu Farms Private Ltd., P. Mayilsamy, Sakthivel and four others. Besides them, one more person was named accused in the Erode EOW case.

Mayilsamy and Sakthivel were awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment, and two more years of incarceration in default of payment.

The accused had received investments under two schemes.

Under scheme 1, the depositor had invested ₹1.5 lakh with the promise of returns of ₹6,000 every month for a period of 24 months, and bonus amount of ₹20,000 per year for two years. The company supplied six emu birds with feed, with the promise that after 24 months, the grown up birds were would be taken back, followed by return of the invested amount.

Under Scheme II called the VIP scheme, the depositor invested ₹1.5 lakh with the promise of returns of ₹8,000 every month for a period of 36 months and bonus amount of ₹30,000 per year for three years. The company had promised to raise six emu chicks, and, at the end of the 36 months, return the deposit to the investors.