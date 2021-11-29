Coimbatore

Emu scam convicts surrender before court

Two persons - P. Mohanasundaram (41) and R. Kannusamy (38), both natives of P.K. Palayam near Perundurai - in Erode, who had been absconding following their conviction in an emu scam in 2020, surrendered before the Special court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore on Monday.

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Erode, the duo started R.K. Emu Farms and Poultry at Pattakkaranpalayam near Perundurai in 2011.

The EOW registered a case against Mohanasundaram and R. Kannusamy in 2012 on charges of duping 110 investors of ₹ 2.40 crore. After trial, the court on December 11, 2020 convicted them to undergo 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1.21 crore.

The court also issued non-bailable warrants against them as they did not appear when the judgment was pronounced.

The court sent them to a prison to undergo imprisonment.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 11:51:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/emu-scam-convicts-surrender-before-court/article37761047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY