Emu scam convicts surrender before court

Two persons - P. Mohanasundaram (41) and R. Kannusamy (38), both natives of P.K. Palayam near Perundurai - in Erode, who had been absconding following their conviction in an emu scam in 2020, surrendered before the Special court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore on Monday.

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Erode, the duo started R.K. Emu Farms and Poultry at Pattakkaranpalayam near Perundurai in 2011.

The EOW registered a case against Mohanasundaram and R. Kannusamy in 2012 on charges of duping 110 investors of ₹ 2.40 crore. After trial, the court on December 11, 2020 convicted them to undergo 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1.21 crore.

The court also issued non-bailable warrants against them as they did not appear when the judgment was pronounced.

The court sent them to a prison to undergo imprisonment.