Emu farm proprietor absconding for nine years, held

Nine years after the proprietor of a Chennimalai-based Emu farm went into hiding for cheating investors to the tune of ₹5.56 crore, a special police team arrested him here.

Selvakumar (63) of Roja Nagar in Chennimalai was running the farm luring investors of huge returns. He received ₹5,56,55,000 from 140 investors, but refused to return their money in 2013. As investors demanded their money, he went into hiding. Investors lodged a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and a case was registered. A search was on to nab Selvakumar, but he could not be traced. Later, an arrest warrant was also issued against him.

The Special Court under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore declared him as an absconder.

The district police received a tipoff that Selvakumar is hiding in Gujarat and is returning to his native. A special team led by EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Ragupathi nabbed him on Wednesday at Chennimalai and produced him at the court in Coimbatore. Special Judge A.S. Ravi sent him to judicial custody. Later, he was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.