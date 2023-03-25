ADVERTISEMENT

Emu case: convicted man in Coimbatore who jumped bail, arrested

March 25, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An accused in the emu case who had gone absconding since July 2022 after obtaining bail was arrested on Saturday by a special team of the Economic Offences Wing on the directions of the TNPID (Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors) Court, Coimbatore.

The accused Eswaramoorthy, proprietor of Sabari Andavar Emu Farms at Nachipalayam in Tiruppur district, was convicted on April 15, 2021, to undergo 10 years rigorous Imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹15 lakh, for having collected deposits to the tune of ₹15,58,800 and failing to deliver the assured returns to the 11 depositors.

The special team that executed the non-bailable warrant produced the accused before the special court and had him remanded in judicial custody.

Jilted lover stabs college girl

A college student was reportedly stabbed in the face reportedly by her jilted lover in Podanur police station limits on Saturday.

The injured student Reshma (19) was admitted to a private hospital. The attacker identified as Sriram is said to be absconding.

Police official arrested on bribery charge

A special sub-inspector attached to the Sultanpettai police station R. Ravichandran was arrested by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption while obtaining bribe from a complainant in a case.

Based on a complaint from S. Panchanlingam of Sulur that the SSI had demanded ₹4,000 for solving a dispute between him and another person, the vigilance team registered a case and caught the accused red-handed while taking the money, a release said.

