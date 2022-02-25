Empty coffer stands between new council and Coimbatore city’s needs

There is hardly any money left for the civic body to take up any new project

With the election heat and dust settling down with the DMK getting overwhelming majority, the focus has turned towards what the city needs and the council can deliver.

What will come between the council and the city’s need is empty coffer at the Coimbatore Corporation, say sources.

The financial position is fragile as the Corporation needs to pay contractors for works completed, apportion of money for servicing debts, paying salaries and pension and maintaining assets like borewells and parks. There is hardly any money left for the civic body to take up any new project and therefore the council will find it difficult to deliver on promises councillors made during the campaign, they explain.

To even repair and rebuild roads, the Corporation is looking at funds from the State Government. Unless the Government increases the property tax, there is very little that the new council can do, add sources.

Rising property tax is imperative to strengthen Corporation’s revenue and to deliver better civic services, says consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon.

Though it is for the State Government to take a decision on property tax rise, the council can look at strengthening revenue by ensuring that all assets are put to good use. It should ensure equitable distribution of water, as was promised by most DMK contestants who won the election.

Addressing basic needs – water supply, street light, garbage removal, etc. – are essential, but the council should go beyond to provide solutions for the problems plaguing the city. One such work that the city can take up is developing link or scheme roads to improve connectivity at various places. If the Corporation cannot mobilise fund for the scheme roads project, it should utilise the money with the Local Planning Authority.

R. Raveendran of the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore says strengthening solid waste management should be the council’s priority. The council should focus on waste collection on city streets and processing at the Vellalore dump yard. This requires a specialised sanitation wing with a dedicated officer at the helm. The new council should pilot this.

His other suggestions include efforts to retain the zoo in the city by integrating it with the proposed Semmozhi Poonga, free pavements of encroachments to improve pedestrian safety and decongest roads and completion of underground drainage project, which is lingering for over 10 years.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has decided to hold the swearing-in ceremony for councillors at the Kalaiarangam in R.S. Puram.