Employment outreach centre inaugurated at Talavadi

An employment outreach centre to train educated tribal youths to prepare for competitive examinations and also to create job opportunities was inaugurated at Talavadi here.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni during his visit to the hill area on July 24 inaugurated the free coaching class for tribal students and distributed applications among the educated unemployed youth to apply for financial assistance. A library was also opened at the centre to help youth prepare for examinations. At present, 70 students are being trained at the centre, as more students are expected to be enrolled in the coming days.

Officials said that tribal youth lack facilities to prepare for competitive examinations and they depend on libraries and coaching centres in the plains for the purpose.

The outreach centre would help them get trained, they added.

During his visit to Kuliyada, Pudukadu, Devarnatham, Keelmavellam, Puduthotti, Centrethotti, Arapalayam, Talavadi, Doddagajanur and other villages in the hills, Mr. Krishnanunni distributed Hindu Urali community certificate to 63 persons, Hindu Sholaga community certificate to 75 persons and free house site pattas to 36 families. Twenty-seven farmers were given ragi seeds, while 26 frontline workers were given COVID-19 relief materials. A total of 232 families were given assistance during his visit. Mr. Krishnanunni also inspected places for establishing a sales centre and storage godowns for agriculture products at Ellakattai and Talavadi.