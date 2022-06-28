Employment opportunities increasing in rubber sector

The demand for skilled workforce has shot up in rubber and plastic industries in Tamil Nadu and about 4,500 vacancies have been generated for apprenticeship.

Deepmala Moorjani, senior manager of Industry Connect at Rubber, Chemical, and Petrochemical Skill Development Council, said at a recently-held skill meet that with the opening up of the economy and increase in infrastructure spend, the rubber and plastic sector was looking at significant growth this financial year.

Sources in the council said there were nearly 6,000 rubber and plastic manufacturing industries in Tamil Nadu. Excluding the large number of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), as many as 37 large scale industries in this sector in the State employed almost 50,000 people. The job roles that have come up for significant demand include rubber pneumatic tyre moulding, rubber compression moulding, injection moulding, tyre building associate, quality control inspector, and plastic processing.

The Council offers skill development programmes under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. Besides economic and infrastructure growth jacking up demand for skilled people, industries were finding the apprenticeship scheme profitable because of the decrease in attrition rates. The skill meet was held in Chennai recently to bring more industries into the skilling ecosystem, said a press release from the council.

The rubber skill council has opened a placement portal which will be a platform for companies in the rubber, chemical, and plastic sectors to indicate the vacancies and to enable potential candidates find placement.