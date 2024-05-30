Employment offices in Coimbatore, Tiruppur look to scale up success rate of candidates appearing for TNPSC exams

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centres in Coimbatore and Tiruppur are looking forward to scaling up success rate of candidates who will be undergoing free training to appear for Group 1 and Group II/ II A exams of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Ninety vacancies in Group I category have been notified in the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination Recruitment 2024, for the posts of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-1), Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development, District Employment Officer in Tamil Nadu General Service and District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services).

As many as 2,030 posts are to be filled in Group II and Group II A cadres. The examination is to take place on July 13, 2024.

Over the last year, eight candidates, who had undergone training at the District Employment Office, had succeeded in clearing Group II exam, and five candidates, who undertook the training for TNRUSB recruitment for Sub-Inspectors, have received their postings.

The District Employment Office in Coimbatore has a library with a collection of over 5,000 books, and the participants of the free training programme and others studying from home could also derive utility of the department’s Virtual Learning Portal: tamilnaducareerservices.tn.gov.in, for sourcing content on competitive exams, syllabus, question papers, mock test, and books for the TNPSC exams, as well as UPSC civil service exam, according to senior officials.

The library has books on current affairs, general knowledge, and SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) exam.

There are facilities for equipping candidates for the exams in the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre in Tiruppur as well.

The Department of Employment and Training has been offering free coaching classes for various examinations like TNPSC (Group I, Group II, Group IV, Group VIIB/ VIII), Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (PC and SI), Teacher Eligibility Test, Staff Selection Commission, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection recruitment, and Railway Recruitment Board.

Weekly tests and mock tests are conducted for the participants of the free training programme, set to begin in Coimbatore on June 3.

In Tiruppur district, the free training programme is set to begin on Friday at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre

