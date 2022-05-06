Coimbatore Complaints related to employment of children for work can be given to 0422-2305445, said project director of National Child Labour Project (NCLP) DV Vijayakumar at a programme recently.

Giving away prizes to children at a programme at Kaaliyapuram, he said employment of children for work affects their health. Children should be encouraged to continue their studies and the government is taking several steps to ensure children do not dropout of school, he said. The programme was organised by NCLP and Sree Saraswathi Thyagaraja College.

Startup to launch energy storage solution

Coimbatore-based startup Cellex Battery Systems will launch its advanced energy storage solution in six months. The company proposes to set up state-of-the-art energy storage solutions manufacturing facility here and will also develop an advanced battery management solution (BMS).

The CEO and co-founder of Cellex Pramoth Madhavan said the startup will invest $ 10 million in the first phase and $ 25 million in the second phase. It will get into cell manufacturing in the third phase under technology transfer, added Jose K. Joseph, co-founder, the Cellex.

Two-day expo

Womentrepreneur India will organise Kovai Expo 2022 (Business Conclave) at the Kalaiarangam in RS Puram on May 7 and 8. The expo will be a platform that connects people from various sectors to share their knowledge and experience. It also aims at providing important technologies, understanding the business environment, strengthening the business market, and creating new opportunities for upcoming and aspiring entrepreneurs.