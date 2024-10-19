ADVERTISEMENT

Employment fair for the differently-abled soon, Agriculture minister in Dharmapuri

Published - October 19, 2024 08:23 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A special employment fair for the differently-abled will be organised in Dharmapuri, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselvam here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of a government school for the hearing impaired, Mr. Paneerselvam said a job fair would present opportunities for qualified differently-abled persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Paneerselvam said the government’s commitment to the welfare of the differently abled followed the footsteps of the DMK patriarch and the late Chief Minister Karunanidhi, who in 2010 changed the nomenclature from disabled to ‘differently abled’.

The Minister also lauded TITAN industries for using its Corporate Social Responsibility funds to the school’s benefit. He also urged public and the other companies to emulate TITAN and contribute funds to the development of the school.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US