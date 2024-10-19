Employment fair for the differently-abled soon, Agriculture minister in Dharmapuri

A special employment fair for the differently-abled will be organised in Dharmapuri, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselvam here.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of a government school for the hearing impaired, Mr. Paneerselvam said a job fair would present opportunities for qualified differently-abled persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Paneerselvam said the government’s commitment to the welfare of the differently abled followed the footsteps of the DMK patriarch and the late Chief Minister Karunanidhi, who in 2010 changed the nomenclature from disabled to ‘differently abled’.

The Minister also lauded TITAN industries for using its Corporate Social Responsibility funds to the school’s benefit. He also urged public and the other companies to emulate TITAN and contribute funds to the development of the school.