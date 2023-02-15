ADVERTISEMENT

Employment camp for private sector jobs in Coimbatore on Feb. 17

February 15, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre has announced conduct of an employment fair for those seeking jobs in the private sector on February 17.

Candidates with qualifications of SSLC, Plus Two, graduation, ITI, Diploma and Engineering could bring along their resume and documents of educational qualifications to take part in the fair free of cost.

The letter of job offer will be given on the same day. Seniority in employment registration will not be affected, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said in a press release.

Candidates could register their participation online at www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in and www.ncs.gov.in. register, and mail their resume to cbejobfair2021@gmail.com.

In another press release, the Collector said the block-level employment camp for jobs in private sector will be conducted at Kalaignar College of Engineering at Pappampatti Pirivu, on Feb. 17 from 9 am. to 3 p.m. under the aegis of Mahalir Thittam at Sulur for the benefit of residents in the town and adjoining Sultanpettai.

IT enterprises, manufacturing sector, automobile industries, garments manufacturers and construction companies will carry out recruitment at the employment camp for candidates with qualification of eigth standard, diploma, undergraduation and postgradution.

Those interested must come with original documents and photocopies of educational qualficiation, and aadhar card, the press release said.

